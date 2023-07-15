Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $113.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.