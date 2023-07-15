Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $113.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.41.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of COF stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Featured Articles
