Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.