Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $107.09 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

