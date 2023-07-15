Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.87 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

