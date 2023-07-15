Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 219,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $142.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

