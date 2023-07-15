Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $634,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,436. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

