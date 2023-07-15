Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.17 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

