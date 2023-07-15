Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.