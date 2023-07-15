Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

