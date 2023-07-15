Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Stock Down 0.2 %

CGEMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 507,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5487 per share. This is a positive change from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

