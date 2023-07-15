Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $14,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

About Canopy Growth

CGC stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $214.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

