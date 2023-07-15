Canoe Financial LP Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.