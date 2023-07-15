Canoe Financial LP Takes $545,000 Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,831 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

