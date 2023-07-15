Canoe Financial LP Takes $545,000 Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,831 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.