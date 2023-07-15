Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to C$173.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.94.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

