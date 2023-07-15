Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Shares of Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as high as C$13.19. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.19, with a volume of 53,370 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is -512.82%.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

