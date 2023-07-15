Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Shares Up 6.7%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $40.08. Approximately 1,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDPYF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.