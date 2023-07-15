Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Shares Up 6.7%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $40.08. Approximately 1,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDPYF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

