Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Up 0.8%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 206,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 262,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$188.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55.

About Canada Nickel

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.