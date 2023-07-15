Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.97. Canaan shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 2,186,628 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
