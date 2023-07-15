Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.97. Canaan shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 2,186,628 shares changing hands.

Canaan Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canaan Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.