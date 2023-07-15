Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Acquires £1,799.75 in Stock

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,799.75 ($2,315.39).

Calnex Solutions Price Performance

CLX stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.43) on Friday. Calnex Solutions plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 197 ($2.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £97.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,881.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Calnex Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.