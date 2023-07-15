Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.13

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.00. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 193,371 shares traded.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
