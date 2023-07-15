Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.13

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.00. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 193,371 shares traded.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 94.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.