Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.28. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 337,731 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $591,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

