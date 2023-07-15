Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.28. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 337,731 shares trading hands.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.