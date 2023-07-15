Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Up 3.1%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 540 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.43). Approximately 660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.24).

Caffyns Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.50 million, a PE ratio of 543.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 512.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 532.08.

Caffyns Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Caffyns’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

