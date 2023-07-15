Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $7.25 at Dawson James

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Dawson James from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shares of BYRN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.41.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
