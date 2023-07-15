Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $7.25 at Dawson James

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Dawson James from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BYRN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

About Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $867,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $257,000. 26.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

