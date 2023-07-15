Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Buzzi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Buzzi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $12.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.
Buzzi Cuts Dividend
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.