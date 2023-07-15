Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Buzzi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $12.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.78%.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

