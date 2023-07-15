BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Morgan Stanley

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.09) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.60) in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.06) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.33.

BT Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

