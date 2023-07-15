Brokerages Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $58.91

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 141.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

