Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 2,075

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,075 ($26.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.73) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($27.66) to GBX 2,250 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.80) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,055 ($26.44) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,923.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,913.21. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.73) and a one year high of GBX 2,083 ($26.80). The company has a market capitalization of £15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,631.58%.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 45,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($25.82), for a total transaction of £910,274.85 ($1,171,072.75). Corporate insiders own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

