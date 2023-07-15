Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.52% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $90,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BR opened at $167.99 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

