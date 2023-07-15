British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 83.0% in June

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 1,695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock remained flat at $33.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

