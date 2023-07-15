British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 83.0% in June

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 1,695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
British American Tobacco stock remained flat at $33.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $43.21.
About British American Tobacco
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.