Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,081,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 434,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,911. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

