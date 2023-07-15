Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.74.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

