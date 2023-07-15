Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

