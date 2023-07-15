Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Texas Pacific Land worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,197,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,369.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,348.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,663.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

