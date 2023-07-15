Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.



