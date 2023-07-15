BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 630.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 630.75 ($8.11).

Several brokerages have commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BP from GBX 585 ($7.53) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BP from GBX 590 ($7.59) to GBX 560 ($7.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BP from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.49) to GBX 605 ($7.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.09) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($484.78). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £317.85 ($408.92). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($484.78). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 213 shares of company stock valued at $99,952. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BP stock opened at GBX 456.45 ($5.87) on Friday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. The firm has a market cap of £79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 434.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 469.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 498.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

