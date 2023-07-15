Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.92.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,575,000 after acquiring an additional 198,916 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

