Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

