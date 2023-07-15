BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in June

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

