BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.13.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 102.53%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $16,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 483,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,870,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 700,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.