BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $589.71

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 589.71 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 563.76 ($7.25). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.42), with a volume of 157,515 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 599.17. The company has a market cap of £579.77 million, a P/E ratio of -194.26 and a beta of 1.23.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

