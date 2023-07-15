BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 375.1% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 16.22. 214,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,383. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 14.33 and a 12-month high of 17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 16.18.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 823,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 408,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

