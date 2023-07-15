BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 375.1% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 16.22. 214,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,383. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 14.33 and a 12-month high of 17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 16.18.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
