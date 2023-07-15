BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.