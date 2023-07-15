Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.26

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.26 and traded as low as $28.85. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 3,668 shares traded.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

