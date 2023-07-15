BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 409,887 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

