Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.94

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.94 and last traded at $75.94, with a volume of 45394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474. Insiders own 1.89% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

