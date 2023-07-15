BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 131.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 181,986 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

