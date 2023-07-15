Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. 7,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 85,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

