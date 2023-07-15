Bitcoin Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,331.73 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $589.33 billion and $20.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00859533 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00119331 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019258 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,429,506 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.