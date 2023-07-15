Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $0.36

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $53,689.04 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.36374973 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $58,199.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

