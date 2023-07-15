Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $589.51 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $589.51 billion and $17.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,340.56 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00833254 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00118945 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019494 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,429,900 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
